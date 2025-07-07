FG Puts Obasanjo-Era Presidential Jet Up For Sale In Switzerland

The Federal Government has listed its 20-year-old Boeing 737‑700 Business Jet for sale in Switzerland, marking a significant step in efforts to streamline Nigeria’s presidential air fleet. The aircraft, originally purchased in 2005 during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration for $43 million, is now listed with AMAC Aerospace in Basel, Switzerland, following months of maintenance and inspections to prepare it for sale.

The move comes after President Bola Tinubu transitioned to using a refurbished Airbus A330-200 in August 2024 amid economic concerns and the need to reduce the cost of maintaining the presidential fleet. Despite the acquisition of the Airbus, the President has also used a San Marino-registered BBJ since February 2025.

The Boeing BBJ-737, which served as the primary presidential aircraft under multiple administrations, became increasingly expensive to maintain, especially after a mechanical incident during a trip to Saudi Arabia in April 2024. Although it underwent partial refurbishment in July 2024, including new carpeting and upgrades to the first-class section, the aircraft is now being retired due to rising maintenance costs and safety considerations.

The BBJ, registered as 5N-FGT, features a five-zone layout configured to carry 33 passengers and eight crew members, including a VIP stateroom with a bed, a conference room, first-class and business-class seating, and full-service galleys. It also offers connectivity via Ka-Band Wi-Fi and is equipped with advanced avionics and safety systems.

Powered by two CFM56-7BE engines with 3,821 hours since new, the aircraft also includes an auxiliary power unit and is equipped for intercontinental flights with eight auxiliary fuel tanks providing a total capacity of 70,000 pounds.

The aircraft’s exterior retains its white and green livery, reflecting Nigeria’s national colours, while the interior was updated in 2024 to enhance passenger comfort.

With over 19 years in service, the sale of the BBJ aligns with the government’s commitment to reduce the size and cost of the presidential fleet, which currently consists of around 10 aircraft, including Gulfstream and Falcon jets, along with Agusta helicopters operated by the Nigerian Air Force under the supervision of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The listing notes that interested buyers can contact AMAC Aerospace directly for pricing details, while the aircraft undergoes B1-B2 inspections in Basel, with previous C1-C2 inspections completed in July 2024.

Efforts to obtain official comments on the sale from the Presidency were unsuccessful as of the time of reporting.