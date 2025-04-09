FG Orders Illegal Miners to Vacate Zamfara Sites Amid Lead Poisoning Concerns

The Federal Government has issued a stern directive for illegal miners operating in Zamfara State to immediately vacate all mining sites, following a fresh outbreak of lead poisoning in the Bugundu Local Council Area.

The order was announced by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, who reaffirmed the federal ban on mining activities in Zamfara, which has been in effect since 2019. He attributed the resurgence of illegal mining and the subsequent health crisis to the failure of local institutions to enforce the embargo.

“This unfortunate incident is a direct result of traditional and local authorities enabling the illegal operations of miners in clear defiance of the standing ban,” Alake said in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori.

Dr. Alake disclosed that the ministry is finalising comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to guide the safe and legal resumption of mining activities in the state. Until then, the minister reiterated, the ban remains in force and must be respected by all stakeholders.

Oyo Assembly Demands Enforcement of Executive Order Against Illegal Mining

In a related development, the Oyo State House of Assembly has called for the full enforcement of Executive Order No. 1 of 2023, aimed at curbing illegal mining activities and their adverse effects on local communities.

During its plenary session on Monday, the lawmakers stressed the importance of protecting residents in mining host communities, particularly in Oke-Ogun, Oyo, and Ogbomosho zones, which have suffered insecurity and environmental degradation due to unregulated mining.

The motion, sponsored by Hon. Anthony Ogunsola (Iwajowa Constituency) and seconded by Hon. Olorunpoto Cephas (Oyo East/West), urged the state government to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals to ensure coordinated action against illegal operations.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, presiding over the session, directed the House Committee on Solid Minerals to carry out a comprehensive audit of mining activities in the state. The aim, he said, is to ensure proper implementation of the executive order and improve the benefits of mining for host communities.

Governor Seyi Makinde had signed Executive Order No. 1 in October 2023 as a proactive measure to tackle insecurity, promote transparency, and protect the rights of mining-affected communities.

The lawmakers also advocated the creation of a dedicated development fund to address the long-standing neglect of communities impacted by mining over the last three decades.