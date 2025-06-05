FG Launches Solar Power Project To Electrify Ibeju-Lekki Community

The Federal Government has inaugurated a solar power initiative aimed at providing clean and stable electricity to households and small businesses in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State. Tagged “Light-Up Ibeju-Lekki,” the project is a collaborative effort between the Presidential Community Engagement Office (South-West), the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), and the Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area.

Speaking at the launch event on Tuesday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-West), Moremi Ojudu, said the project aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes sustainable community development across the country.

“This initiative is not just about installing solar panels,” Ojudu said. “It’s about empowering communities, providing homegrown solutions, and creating shared progress. We are here on behalf of President Tinubu to say, ‘We see you, we hear you, and we are with you.’”

According to her, the solar electrification project is designed to ease the electricity burden on families and small businesses while stimulating local economic activity through better energy access.

Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Sesan Olowa, praised the initiative, noting its alignment with the council’s development goals.

“We are grateful for this federal intervention,” he said. “It supports our people and strengthens our local economy. It’s a welcome development.”

NASENI representative Adesoji Oyedeji added that the project was part of broader national efforts to decentralize energy access and encourage innovation through locally driven solutions.

In preparation for the rollout, selected youths from the community were trained in solar panel installation—equipping them with technical skills and creating employment opportunities within their own neighbourhoods.

The Light-Up Ibeju-Lekki project underscores the Federal Government’s growing emphasis on renewable energy as a tool for grassroots empowerment, job creation, and inclusive development.