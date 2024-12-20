FG Launches Free AI Academy To Boost Digital Economy In Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched a free Artificial Intelligence (AI) Academy aimed at equipping citizens with cutting-edge digital skills to position the nation as a leader in the global digital economy.

The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, inaugurated the online platform on Thursday in Abuja, highlighting its potential to redefine Nigeria’s technological and economic future. The initiative, established in collaboration with the Commonwealth Secretariat and Intel Corporation, offers Nigerians free access to AI training.

“The AI Academy is not just a training platform but a transformative opportunity for Nigerians, students, youths, and civil servants—to acquire critical skills in AI,” Chief Nnaji stated. “In a world where AI is reshaping industries and solving complex problems, Nigeria must not only keep pace but lead the charge.”

The programme includes self-paced courses on AI fundamentals, ethics, tools, and practical applications. Participants will also have opportunities to compete for AI ambassadorial roles, secure internships with Intel Corporation, and gain hands-on global experience.

Chief Nnaji underscored the critical role of AI in addressing key national challenges and driving development in agriculture, healthcare, education, security, and other sectors. He emphasised that the academy’s ultimate goal is to create a pipeline of innovators and leaders who will shape Nigeria’s technological and economic landscape.

“By equipping Nigerians with these skills, we are not just preparing individuals for jobs but fostering a generation of problem-solvers and leaders capable of addressing our nation’s unique challenges,” the minister said.

Registration for the AI Academy is open from today until January 30, 2025. Nigerians are encouraged to visit the academy’s website at https://scienceandtech.gov.ng/academy to enrol and take advantage of this initiative.

Chief Nnaji expressed his appreciation to the Commonwealth Secretariat and Intel Corporation for their support, calling the collaboration a testament to the power of international partnerships in fostering innovation and sustainable development.

“As we unveil the AI Academy, we are laying the foundation for a new era of innovation—one where Nigeria takes its rightful place as a leader in the global digital economy,” he added.

The free AI Academy is part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to harness emerging technologies to drive growth, bridge digital divides, and establish the country as a hub for technological innovation in Africa and beyond.