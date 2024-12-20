COWA PTML Celebrates Achievements, Unveils Plans for 2025

The Chairperson of the Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA) Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML), Mrs. Maureen Daniyan, has celebrated the association’s achievements in 2024 and outlined ambitious plans for the coming year.

Speaking at the COWA PTML end-of-year celebration on 19 December 2024, Mrs. Daniyan highlighted the successful commissioning of the association’s office and skill acquisition center.

She emphasised the positive impact of empowerment programmes, including catering services, body care, and home care products, which have equipped numerous women with valuable skills.

Mrs Daniyan said, “As part of our community outreach efforts, we conducted a mental health awareness campaign and general healthcare activities aimed at boosting both mental and physical well-being. These initiatives reached many people, making a significant difference.”

The association also demonstrated its commitment to humanitarian efforts by visiting the Kirikiri Women’s Correctional Centre, offering gifts and words of encouragement to the inmates. “We promise to continue supporting them in the future.”

Looking ahead to 2025, the Chairperson unveiled plans to expand its programmes, including retraining trainers to enhance their skills. “Next year, we aim to diversify beyond empowerment programs, venturing into other areas of life. For widows, who are an integral part of our initiatives, we ensure regular support, including monthly and quarterly assistance and frequent welfare checks, as a mark of respect for their late husbands who served the nation diligently.”

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Tenny Daniyan, expressed his gratitude to attendees and stakeholders for their unwavering support throughout the year.

The event, brought together children, women, stakeholders, and well-wishers, creating a festive atmosphere and merrymaking.