FG Forms Committee To Address Telecom Tariff Hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its planned one-day nationwide protest against a proposed 50 percent increase in telecommunications tariffs, following a late-night meeting with federal government officials on Monday.

The protest, which was scheduled to take place across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, was called off to allow for further dialogue and the formation of a joint committee to review the contentious tariff structure.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, confirmed the suspension, stating that the decision was reached after productive discussions with government representatives at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). According to Ajaero, both parties agreed to establish a 10-member committee comprising five representatives each from the federal government and the NLC. The committee has been tasked with reviewing the proposed tariff hike and other related issues, with a mandate to submit its findings within two weeks.

“We made it clear that the NLC, as the largest labour organisation in Africa, cannot be excluded from any meaningful stakeholder consultation. On this basis, the government agreed to form a broader committee to ensure a fair and inclusive review of the entire tariff structure,” Ajaero explained. He added that the outcome of the committee’s work would determine the NLC’s next line of action, which could include protests, boycotts, or even the withdrawal of services if the issues remain unresolved.

The NLC president also highlighted other pressing economic concerns affecting Nigerian workers, including high electricity tariffs and what he described as “burdensome tax policies.” Ajaero emphasized that these issues must be addressed alongside the telecom tariff hike to ensure a comprehensive resolution of labour-related grievances.

In a communique issued after the meeting and signed by key stakeholders, including the SGF George Akume, Minister of Labour and Employment Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, NLC President Joe Ajaero, and NLC General Secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja, the federal government and the NLC agreed to set up the joint committee to address the unresolved issues. The committee’s work is expected to commence immediately, with a deadline of February 3, 2025, to conclude and present its recommendations.

The communique partly read: “Following the meeting convened by the Federal Government of Nigeria on the proposed 50 percent hike in telecommunications tariffs, which the NLC strongly opposed due to its potential adverse effects on Nigerian workers and the economy, the parties resolved to establish a 10-man joint committee to address the contentious issues raised during the discussions.”

The NLC has urged Nigerians to remain calm and patient while the committee undertakes its assignment. The labour union reiterated its commitment to protecting the interests of workers and ensuring that any policy changes are fair, transparent, and considerate of the economic realities faced by ordinary citizens.

The suspension of the protest marks a temporary reprieve, but the NLC has made it clear that it will not hesitate to resume its actions if the committee’s findings fail to address its concerns adequately.