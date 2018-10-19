FG Contracts NIPOST to Handle N5000 Cash Disbursement to Poor

Federal government said it would soon commence the payment of N5000 to vulnerable poor Nigerians in three states, using the newly introduced financial services of the Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST) for the cash transfer.

The government said the package is under the present administration’s social welfare programme to help the poor and the needy in the society.

Under the new contract, NIPOST is expected to dispense the N5,000 cash to the poor in three states including Nasarawa, Benue and Anambra.

Bisi Adegbuyi, postmaster general and chief executive officer of NIPOST, made the disclosure in Oyo town at the occasion of 2018 World Post Day celebration.

He said NIPOST was able to win the contract due to its innovative programme and use of technology to advance its services to the people across the country.

He said: ”For instance, the National Cash Transfer Office which caters for the vulnerable, the poor in the society awarded NIPOST the job to transfer cash to the poor . They give them N5000, every month, and because NIPOST has transformed and leveraging on technology, we were awarded the cash disposal of N5000 in Benue, Nasarawa and Anambra.