Blockchain, a Peoples’ Financial Revolution – Chimezie Chuta

Chimezie Chuta is a Tech innovation professional, an Author, a Drupal Web Application Developer, and a Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Educator. He is the founder Blockchain Nigeria User Group, and, StartupBits.fund, among several other entrepreneurial initiatives in the Blockchain Tech industry. In this interview with SODIQ OMOLAOYE, he argued that Cryptocurrencies powered by the Blockchain Technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) would provoke disruptive innovative thinking in the traditional banking system and ensure transparency in the administration of public funds.



Can you give an insight into Blockchain Technology?

Blockchain technology is an addition on top of the existing internet. The evolution of the Internet brought about sharing of information and ideas simultaneously. However, there is a challenge with that system and that challenge was the fact that we could not transact value safely over the internet.

The presence of middlemen in the Internet transaction like the banks, clearing houses and interbank agencies come with a lot of transaction fees. The world had watched that industry in pain until someone came out and figured a way of sharing value without a third party. That is what is called peer-to-peer cash (P2P) and Bitcoin is one of them.

The technology that made this possible is blockchain because it has to do with each person participating in the network hosting a node of the network.

It can also be used for identity management and record keeping without a third party.

The technology also ensures transparency that is non-existent in the current system.

A system like blockchain makes transactions public and verifiable. This means when we have this kind of technology, we would be able to monitor government transaction.

How secure and reliable is the system?

Cryptocurrency has been on since 2011 and it is a blockchain network. There has not been any successful hack on the network.

It is more secure than the traditional system. Where you usually have challenges is on the user side – the carelessness of people who are involved.

For instance, being careless with one password. There are sensitive information about one’s account that nobody should know.

The fact that someone lost money shouldn’t be the reason we will all run away from the system.

The Central Bank had cautioned Nigerians to be wary of investments in Cryptocurrencies. Do you think it was a good decision?

I actually understand the reason why the Central Bank of Nigeria made such statement. The apex bank is there to protect people and their resources.

CBN concern is that digital currencies and assets that are currently finding inroad into the populace are not regulated, unlike the traditional investment instruments that are issued and regulated by the government.

I appreciate that standpoint, but I believe that if government acquires robust knowledge on how the technology works, they will have a different opinion.

Most government agencies do not have proper understanding of the technology and it may be difficult to regulate what you don’t understand.

People who are already used to a certain way of life would have it difficult getting involved in new things especially when it has to do with money.

Everybody wants to be sure that he is not the one causing panic in the financial industry or economy by permitting what he does not understand.

Most developed countries have also shown scepticism in recognising digital currencies as legal tender or means of exchange. What do you think went wrong?

Every government in the world is looking at this technology and they are all trying to understand it.

As a first response to the emerging technology, what they tell citizens is to be wary of the technology because they don’t know who is issuing it and they cannot control it.

That is what most governments do first. But they are good news coming from different parts of the world where they began to define and regulate the technology.

There is no hurry because when you hurry you may make mistake. That is the reason the Nigerian government is taking its time to study the new technology.

Last year, CBN did a lot of brainstorming on the industry of which our group also participated and made presentation.

Also, I think government agencies are also looking at how other countries are dealing with the issue.

In a country like Malta, they have legalized the technology and digital assets including cryptocurrency.

South Africa has also defined the technology as a commodity. In different part of the world, they have different definitions of cryptocurrency.

It may be called- Security, Commodity, Property or Currency.

In Nigeria, when you name it a ‘currency’, it will come under the supervision of CBN because constitutionally they are the one that possesses the exclusive right to control currency in the country.

Considering the fear the government already created in the environment, what measures can be taken to restore investors’ confidence in Cryptocurrency?

Primarily, most Nigerians got to know about cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin through the infamous MMM pyramid scheme.

It never occurred to Nigerians that MMM scheme only took advantage of an existing system to run itself.

What we have been trying to do is to convince Nigerians that MMM is different from Bitcoin trading, but a lot of people because of the pain of the losses, they find it difficult to take in such new information.

However, my group and other blockchain technology groups are working to restore public confidence in the system. We report scams and also give out information on how people can avoid being scammed.

There are big players in the traditional banking system that are afraid of the emerging digital currencies, what do you think could be their fears?

Well, the truth is the entire system of finance all over the world is controlled by people.