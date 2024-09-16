Federal Government, FIRS Endorse MSME Finance Awards

The Federal Government and the Federal Inland Revenue Service have endorsed the 2024 Annual MSME Finance Awards, a recognition event honoring institutions and stakeholders contributing to financial inclusion and growth for micro, small, and medium enterprises in Nigeria.

The organizers, The Economic Forum Series, Nairametrics, and DiGiComm Enterprises, announced that the awards ceremony will take place on September 27.

The Chief Executive Officer of Economic Forum Media Limited, Jude Ndu, said, “This year’s MSME Finance Awards is a testament to the growing importance of MSMEs in the Nigerian economy. It provides a platform to celebrate institutions that are ensuring financial services reach the grassroots, helping to stimulate economic growth.”

The award categories include MSME Bank of the Year, Best MSME FinTech Payment Platform, Best MSME Microfinance Bank, and MSME Insurance Company of the Year, among others.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nairametrics, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, emphasized the role of data-driven insights in promoting MSME growth, adding, “At Nairametrics, we are focused on empowering MSMEs with the knowledge and data they need to make informed decisions.”

The award recognizes institutions that have truly championed innovation, execution, and sustainability in the MSME ecosystem.”

Also, the CEO of DiGiComm Enterprises Ltd., Ukaobisike Uzoije, said the awards would not only recognize excellence but also create opportunities for thought leadership and knowledge sharing.

“This event will bring together key players in the MSME space to discuss the future of financial inclusion and its impact on small businesses in Nigeria,” Uzoije said.

He noted that the event had also attracted support from stakeholders such as the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access, and the Fintech Association of Nigeria.

Also, financial institutions such as Access Bank, Sterling Bank, and Heirs Insurance are set to participate in the awards ceremony.

The Federal Government has announced plans to reward innovative and resilient entrepreneurs who have excelled in their fields with monetary incentives.

According to Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, the Senior Special Assistant on job creation and MSMEs, entrepreneurs will be rewarded with houses, cars, and cash prizes as part of the 2024 MSMEs Week celebrations.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University