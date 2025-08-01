FEC Approves ₦68.7bn To Boost National Power Supply

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved ₦68.7 billion for critical electricity projects targeting universities and teaching hospitals across the country. Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, announced the approval after Thursday’s FEC meeting, chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja. He said the projects reflect the government’s commitment to improving electricity supply in essential sectors such as education and healthcare.

The main project involves engineering, procurement, and construction under the Energising Education Programme, implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA). Adelabu said the initiative is aimed at reducing the energy cost burden on public universities and hospitals by providing access to reliable and high-quality electricity.

“The lack of stable power supply in many of our institutions is disturbing and directly hampers effective service delivery,” he stated. “Blackouts and erratic electricity have led to crisis situations, including industrial actions and disruptions in learning and healthcare services.”

He noted that similar renewable energy interventions—mostly solar-powered—have already been completed in several institutions with support from the World Bank. These include:

University of Abuja

University of Niger (12MW solar)

Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (8MW)

Nigerian Defence Academy (2.6MW)

Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi

With the newly approved funding, electrification projects will now extend to eight additional universities and teaching hospitals, including:

University of Lagos

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

University of Nigeria, Nsukka

University of Ibadan and its University College Hospital

University of Calabar

Federal University, Wukari

Adelabu said the new installations are expected to be completed within seven to nine months.

“This is a major step toward ensuring our universities enjoy uninterrupted electricity. Our institutions will never be the same again,” he remarked.

In addition to the education-focused project, the FEC also approved another initiative targeting rural Agricultural Centres of Excellence, using solar energy to support agro-based activities.

“This goes beyond lighting homes—it’s about empowering rural communities through access to productive, solar-powered agricultural equipment,” Adelabu explained.

The initiative will supply solar energy systems to support small and micro agricultural businesses, particularly in underserved areas, helping to power agro-processing tools and boost rural productivity.