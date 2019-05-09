FCT Suffers Near blackout over AEDCs Power Allocation Decline

Apologizes to customers in FCT, environs

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has apologised to their customers within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and beyond, for the near-total blackout being experienced.

The company on its twitter handle @AEDCelectricity urged its customers to be patient as it was only receiving 20 megawatts of electricity from the transmission companies.

“Dear esteem customers, as a result of challenges in the grid, the allocation to AEDC has been limited to only 20mw.

“In the circumstance, we are unable to service our customers.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may be causing or customers. We promise to restor power supply as soon as the allocation to AEDC improves,” it said.

Prior to the announcement of a drop in its supply, the company had taken to its handle to announce a supply of 463 mega watts for its customers in FCT, Nasarawa, Niger and Kogi.

The company which always announces the amount of electricity supply received, usually has above 450 mega watts on an average.