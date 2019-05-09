Zedvance Restates Commitment to Quality Education with ‘Back-To-School’ Campaign

Leading consumer finance company, Zedvance, has restated its commitment to provide support for quality education in Nigeria with its innovative ‘Back-To-School’ campaign.

Urging parents, guardians, teachers and proprietors to take advantage of its Back-to-School offerings, Chief Operating Officer of Zedvance, Jerry Osagie revealed that the company is providing parents, guardians and teachers easy access to loans ranging between N50,000 and N5million with a flexible repayment regime of up to 18 months at very competitive rates.

“We are committed to promoting of[JO1] quality education and financial inclusion in Nigeria. As a customer-centric brand, we pay attention to the yearnings and aspirations of our customers. Based on the realities of the market, we have decided to partner with parents, guardians, teachers as well as school proprietors to provide easy access to much needed loans. This is to ensure that school pupils receive quality education”, explained Osagie.

He equally pointed out that the company recently relaunched its Back-to-School campaign themed, Zedvance Back-to-School Unburden campaign to ease the burden of school fees and other sundry bills that comes with the resumption of a new academic term on parents’ and guardians’.

Zedvance loans are available to salary-earners in Nigeria with qualifying customers receiving loans in less than three hours (for already existing customers) and less than five hours (for new customers). Customers[JO2] can access Zedvance loans through self-service digital channels including WhatsApp, by chatting with Zee on 09060003933; online, at www.zedvance.com and phone call to the Customer Service Centre on 07001001000.

Source: Band Communicator