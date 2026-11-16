Key Points

The National Orthopaedic Hospital, Azare, says it has performed at least 233 surgeries within its first 11 months of operation.

The facility has attended to more than 1,670 orthopaedic patients and over 6,000 people seeking other medical services.

Procedures include hip and knee replacements, plastic surgery, major fracture operations and spinal surgeries.

The hospital says it has recorded no surgery-related mortality during the period.

Its Medical Director has appealed for additional support to meet growing demand for healthcare services.

Main Story

The National Orthopaedic Hospital, Azare, in Borno State, has performed no fewer than 233 surgeries and treated more than 7,600 patients within its first 11 months of operation.

The hospital’s Medical Director, Dr Ali Ramat, disclosed this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Azare, headquarters of Hawul Local Government Area.

Ramat said the hospital had successfully carried out various surgical procedures, including total hip and knee replacements, general and plastic surgeries, major fracture operations and spinal cord surgeries, without recording any mortality.

He explained that more than 1,670 patients with orthopaedic-related conditions had received treatment since the facility commenced operations in December 2025.

Beyond its core speciality, the hospital has expanded its services to include gynaecological care, paediatrics and other medical interventions to address the wider healthcare needs of residents.

According to Ramat, the expansion aligns with the Federal Government’s objective of improving access to quality healthcare for Nigerians, particularly communities around the facility.

He added that the hospital had also treated more than 6,000 patients who visited for medical services outside orthopaedics.

The Issues

Before the establishment of the specialised hospital in Azare, patients requiring advanced orthopaedic treatment often had to travel long distances to Kano and other states.

Such journeys could increase the financial burden on patients and their families, particularly those who needed to travel with relatives for medical appointments, surgery and follow-up care.

The availability of specialised services within Borno State is therefore helping reduce the distance patients must travel to access treatment.

However, the increasing number of people seeking care also places additional demands on the hospital’s facilities, personnel and medical resources.

What’s Being Said

Ramat, a Consultant Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon, said the hospital had improved access to specialised healthcare for residents of Borno and neighbouring communities.

He noted that patients were also travelling from outside the state, including Cameroon, to receive treatment at the facility.

“The establishment of a specialised hospital in this location has significantly reduced the burden on patients who would otherwise have to travel long distances to Kano or other states for treatment, often accompanied by relatives who also incur additional expenses,” he said.

The medical director commended the Federal and Borno State governments for establishing the hospital and supporting its operations in Azare.

He said the facility was helping address the healthcare needs of people who visit for treatment and medical care.

What’s Next

Despite the progress recorded, Ramat appealed for increased support to enable the hospital to respond to growing demand for its services.

Additional support, he said, would help the facility strengthen its capacity and continue providing quality medical care to patients.

The hospital’s expanding workload makes sustained investment in equipment, staffing and infrastructure important to maintaining and improving its services.

Bottom Line

The National Orthopaedic Hospital, Azare, is emerging as an important healthcare destination for patients in Borno and neighbouring areas. Its record of 233 surgeries and thousands of consultations within 11 months highlights the demand for specialised medical services outside major urban centres. Sustained government support will be essential to help the hospital maintain its services and accommodate more patients.