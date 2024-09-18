FAQs

Most online services for Viagra offer doses from 20 to 100 mg. Taking higher doses of Viagra won t always mean that it works better, and taking too high a dose can cause unwanted side effects. Usual Adult Dose for Erectile Dysfunction. TABLETS (Viagra) Initial dose: 50 mg orally once a day, as needed, about 1 hour prior to sexual activity. Maintenance dose: May increase to 100 mg or decrease to 25 mg once a day, based on efficacy and tolerability. Maximum dose: 100 mg orally once a day. maximum viagra dosage Maximum dose: 100mg Viagra. 100mg is the maximum dose of Viagra and is usually prescribed for: men with severe erectile dysfunction. patients who have found lower Adults up to 65 years of age 50 milligrams (mg) as a single dose no more than once a day, 1 hour before sexual intercourse. Alternatively, the medicine may be taken 30 minutes to 4 hours before sexual intercourse. Your doctor may adjust your dose if needed. Maximum dose: 100mg Viagra. 100mg is the maximum dose of Viagra and is usually prescribed for: men with severe erectile dysfunction. patients who have found lower doses to be ineffective and have been told by their doctor to increase their dose. Taking more than 100mg will not make Viagra work better and will increase side effects.

Cialis (tadalafil) is a prescription tablet used for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia. Learn about dosage, side effects, and more. cialis trial pack uk Take tadalafil (Cialis) as prescribed by your provider. If you’re taking tadalafil (Cialis) as-needed for ED, you should take no more than one dose per day. The effects of tadalafil (Cialis) should last for up to 36 hours after a dose. Taking this medication more often can raise your risk for serious side effects, such as priapism or vision If 10mg treatment is not successful after TWO separate occasions, then on the next occasion, take two tablets (20mg), 30 minutes prior to sexual intercourse. 3. Tadalafil Daily: Take one (5mg) tablet with or without food, at the same time every day. Never take more than one tablet each day.