Ex-Senator Declares He is not Over-ambitious for Gubernatorial Seat

Folarin, a former Senate leader announced this on Wednesday while speaking with journalists shortly after he paid a condolence visit to the Ibadan residence of a third republic Senator and Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland, Chief Ayantayo Ayandele, who died recently.

The ex-Senate leader said as opposed to rumour, he was yet to declare his governorship ambition.

He stated that the decision of who is to succeed the incumbent governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi is vested in him.

“I am ambitious, I want to be governor, I want to be President if I get the support, at least, I am a Senator, former Senate leader but I am not also stupid because I know that it is not possible to be anything without the support of the man who is leaving, that is why you don’t see me wasting my time.

Folarin said “In 2015, I was in the PDP and we didn’t have a sitting governor then but now in APC, we have a sitting governor who is doing well, he will determine a lot of things.

“If Governor Ajimobi says Teslim Folarin, I want you to succeed me, yes sir, if he says Teslim Folarin I want you to return to the Senate, yes sir, if he says Teslim Folarin I want you to stay at home, yes sir, but he has not told anybody anything”.