PDP Senator Donates Laboratory to University

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has donated science laboratory worth N500 million to Federal University Wukari, Taraba State.

Senator Bwacha currently represents Taraba South under the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at the commissioning of the project, the Senator said the laboratory was equipped with modern science facilities and was donated to facilitate learning and research programmes in the university.

He added that he had been in touch with other Federal Government agencies in an effort to get further assistance and support for the institution.

Earlier in his address, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abubakar Kundiri, commended the Senator for his immense contribution to education in Nigeria.

Kundiri then said the project was in recognition of the Senator’s awareness on the importance of education in nation building.

Senator Bwacha had also provided scholarships to 262 students in his constituency studying at various tertiary institutions across the country.