Enugu Govt. Shifts Focus To Agriculture In Order To Boost State’s Development

The Enugu State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Emeka Edeh, said that the state government has decided to shifted its focus to agriculture, as part of its efforts to fast-track the state’s development.

Edeh informed news men in Enugu on Friday, October 27, that the state government was ready to invest in agricultural value chains in which it had comparative advantages.

He also added that sectors the state government would be shifting focus on are livestock, vegetable and Agro-processing and as these are very important aspects of the value chains.

“What we are doing is adding value to produce processing and marketing; that is why we want to key into value chain development,’’ he said.

Besides, the commissioner said the state government was involved in cassava production and processing, adding that the government was similarly developing other crops in which it had comparative advantages.

He said that the state government had been mobilising farmers to partake in all its agricultural programmes and they are looking forward for more incentives to help the sector.