Embattled NFF President, Amaju Pinnick Gets Appointment at CAF

Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who was recently ordered by the Supreme Court to comply with a lower court’s order that compelled him to vacate the office of President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has been appointed as 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF’s Secretary General. Amr Fahmy, signed the letter that announced the appointment of the Delta-born football administrator into the exalted position.