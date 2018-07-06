Naira Slips to N359.2/$1 at Parallel Market

The Naira on Thursday lost marginally against the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, exchanging at N359.2 to the dollar, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Nigerian currency had traded at N359 on Wednesday, while the pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N481 and N416.5, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N481 and N416.5, respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the naira close at N362.25, while it closed at N305.70 at the CBN official window.

Currency traders attributed the marginal loss to low activities at the market and the boost in liquidity at the foreign exchange market by the CBN.