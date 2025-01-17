EFCC Arraigns Former Accountant-General Over Alleged ₦1.96B Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Anamekwe Nwabuoku, a former acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), alongside Felix Nweke, a former deputy director at the Ministry of Defence, over an alleged ₦1.96 billion money laundering scheme.

The arraignment, which took place at the Federal High Court in Abuja, follows charges filed by the EFCC in July 2024. Both defendants are accused of conspiring to divert public funds through various fraudulent schemes during their tenure in government service.

Plea Bargain Request

In October 2024, the case witnessed a significant twist as Nwabuoku and Nweke sought a plea bargain deal, offering to plead guilty in exchange for reduced sentences. They also requested additional time to repay the misappropriated funds.

Court Proceedings

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, EFCC counsel Martha Babatunde presented amended charges to the court. Nwabuoku, however, pleaded not guilty to all nine counts leveled against him.

Despite opposition from the prosecution, Justice James Omotosho granted bail to the former AGF under stringent conditions. The bail terms include a ₦500 million bond and two guarantors with properties in Abuja worth at least ₦250 million each. The guarantors are required to provide sworn affidavits of their financial standing, bank statements, and tax clearance certificates for the past three years.

The court also directed its registrar to verify all submitted documents before the bail conditions are finalized.

Broader Implications

The EFCC’s prosecution of Nwabuoku underscores its commitment to tackling corruption and ensuring accountability in public service. The case highlights the ongoing challenge of financial mismanagement in Nigeria and serves as a reminder of the need for strengthened institutional safeguards.

The matter has been adjourned for further hearings, with the court expected to determine the next steps in light of the defendants’ plea bargain request and the prosecution’s arguments.

This development raises critical questions about governance, transparency, and the effectiveness of legal frameworks in combating corruption in Nigeria.