Agriculture Ministry, NIMC Launch NIN-Enabled Farmer Registry And G2P Card Initiative

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), introduces the National Identity Number (NIN)-enabled farmer registry and Government-to-People (G2P) card initiative.

A statement released on Thursday by the Director of Information at FMAFS and the Head of Corporate Communications at NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, confirms that the initiative enhances service delivery, improves transparency, and promotes inclusivity. The program aligns with the government’s commitment to food security under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The initiative aims to resolve identity and authentication challenges affecting the effective implementation of agricultural programs.

FMAFS integrates farmers’ NIN-backed biometric data into its registry using the National Identity Management System.

The registry stores comprehensive details, including farm size, type of crops or livestock, and other essential agricultural data.

“By linking this NIN-backed registry to the G2P card, the government ensures targeted and secure assistance for farmers and other beneficiaries of agricultural programs,” the statement reads.

The G2P card system enables federal ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to issue NIN-enabled cards for their respective programs.

The biometric card features multiple wallets, allowing secure identity verification and transaction processing without internet access, ensuring support for farmers in remote areas.

Every Nigerian and legal resident, whether banked or unbanked, is eligible for the card.

Each MDA owns and customizes its version of the G2P card for specific program needs.

“With this adoption, FMAFS uniquely identifies farmers, offers agricultural services through a fraud-proof system, and maintains end-to-end transparency within the agricultural value chain, enabling scalability,” the statement adds.

Services available through the card include:

Farmer financing

Input distribution

Farmland mapping linked to identity

Extension services monitoring and evaluation

Agency banking

Various third-party agricultural services

Under this framework, NIMC provides the foundational identity system, while FMAFS manages both the farmer registry and G2P card scheme to deliver government services at national and sub-national levels.

The G2P card contains a high-capacity in-card chip that stores beneficiary identity details, including Know Your Customer (KYC) information, photographs, and fingerprints.

It supports multiple programs through two dedicated applets and several wallets, allowing flexible intervention channels.

It operates via an interoperable biometric Point of Sale (POS) system that requires fingerprint authentication for access.

This approach ensures service delivery even in areas with infrastructure challenges.

Functioning as a digital wallet or prepaid card, it facilitates government transactions, including subsidies, loans, welfare payments, pensions, and other FMAFS-led initiatives.

Beyond the G2P card initiative, NIMC prepares to introduce a general multipurpose ID card powered by AFRIGO, a Nigerian card company. This upcoming card, designed for both identification and financial transactions, is expected to be a key policy feature shaping Nigeria’s economic landscape in 2025.