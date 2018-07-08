EDUCATION & TRAINING JOBS | FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES RECRUITING TO FILL 36 POSITIONS

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Delta State, Nigeria was established in March 2007 under a Federal Government of Nigeria initiative to build a specialized University to produce unique high level manpower and relevant expertise for the Oil & Gas sector in Nigeria and worldwide.

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources is calling for applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the positions below:

1. Senior Lecturer (Delta)

Departments: Chemistry, Mathematics, Marine Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Click Here to View Job Details

2. Lecturer II (Delta)

Departments: Marine Engineering, Philosophy, Petroleum Engineering

Click Here to View Job Details

3. Professor (Delta)

Departments: Petroleum Engineering, Marine Engineering, Physics, Mathematics

Click Here to View Job Details

4. Reader (Delta)

Departments: Petroleum Engineering, Marine Engineering, Mathematics, Physics

Click Here to View Job Details

5. Lecturer I (Delta)

Department: Petroleum Engineering, Marine Engineering

Click Here to View Job Details

6. Assistant Lecturer (Delta)

Click Here to View Job Details

7. Higher Library Officer (Delta)

Click Here to View Job Details

8. Pharmacy Technician (Delta)

Click Here to View Job Details

9. Senior Engineer (Delta)

Click Here to View Job Details

10. Fire Superintendent (Delta)

Click Here to View Job Details

11. Asst. Fire Officer (Delta)

Click Here to View Job Details

12. Bindery Officer (Delta)

Click Here to View Job Details

13. Confidential Secretary II (Delta)

Click Here to View Job Details

14. Confidential Secretary I (Delta)

Click Here to View Job Details

15. Deputy Bursar (Delta)

Click Here to View Job Details

16. Director, Health Services (Delta)

Click Here to View Job Details

17. Nursing Officer II (Delta)

Click Here to View Job Details

18. Medical Laboratory Scientist (Delta)

Click Here to View Job Details

19. Electrical Technologist (Delta)

Click Here to View Job Details

20. Marine Technologist (Delta)

Click Here to View Job Details

21. Foundry Technologist (Delta)

Click Here to View Job Details

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to forward Twenty (20) copies of word processed Applications together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of their credentials. The Curriculum Vitae should, among other information, follow the order below:

Full name;

Place and Date of Birth;

Permanent Home Address;

Contact Address;

State of Origin;

Local Government Area;

Nationality;

Marital Status;

Names and Ages of Children (If any);

Educational Institute Attended with dates;

Academic Qualifications with dates;

Publications, Teaching and Professional Experience,

Professional activities

Employment Records;

Extra Curricular Activities;

Names and Addresses of three (3) Referees (candidates should request their Referees to forward confidential reports on them direct to the Registrar).

Evidence of completion of National Service/Exemption Certificate as well as computer literacy will be an added advantage.

All Applications must be addressed to:

The Registrar and Secretary to Council,

Federal University of Petroleum Resources,

P.M.B. 1221,

Effurun,

Delta State.

Application Closing Date: July 17, 2018

Note: Only shortlisted candidate would be invited for interview. The successful candidates should be prepared to reside within the immediate environment of the university (Federal University of Petroleum Resources).