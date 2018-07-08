BANKING & FiINANCE JOBS | STANBIC IBTC BANK RECRUITING TO FILL 4 POSITIONS

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. It has been a mainstay of South Africa’s financial system for 150 years, and now spans 16 countries across the African continent.

Stanbic IBTC Bank is recruiting to fill the position below:

1. Job Title: Coverage Head, Private Banking

Job ID: 31837

2. Job Title: Relationship Manager, Private Banking

Job ID: 33347

3. Job Title: Private Client Service Officer – SIPML

Job ID: 32006

4. Job Title: Head, Group Real Estate Services

Job ID: 33309

Job Purpose

To develop and maintain a portfolio of important revenue generating client relationships within the defined affluent market segment.

As the primary point of contact for affluent clients, PBRMs sell, deliver and provide on-going service for a broad range of fee income and retail banking and investment products and services appropriate to affluent client.

Sales – 4 NTB accounts/week/RM, which translates to 16 NTB accounts per month and 192 per year.

Accountable for developing and implementing an integrated customer marketing plan, which addresses wealth creation, wealth preservation, wealth enhancement and lifestyle enhancement ; this is achieved through an in-depth analysis of the clients balance sheet so as to identify opportunities and match these opportunities to products/ solutions provided by the group.

Monitor the delivery of different groups (Wealth, Lending, and Transactional) as well as other specialist product and service providers against customer plan.

Grow portfolio profitability through the utilisation of available multi-channel delivery strategies, such as actively managing customer migration onto electronic banking channels.

Manage customer migration between segments, sub-segments and the Private Banking business.

Proactively and timeously identifies potential problem accounts and formulates appropriate risk mitigating strategies.

Understands clients risk profile and maximises the ‘risk vs. reward’ balance for individual clients by optimising product mix.

Provides personalised services to clients.Cross selling products to existing business customers and prospects and makes referrals to branches and other lines of business as appropriate.

Comply with rules, regulations, and legislation governing the financial services industry.

Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities

Achievement of relationship manager sales budget

Growth / Volume – Customer acquisition and retention

Client profitability and Risk Management.

Cross-sell existing bank and group financial product and services to obtain greater share of wallet.

Execution of customer plan.

Resuscitate, retain and increase revenues from dormant, current and new private banking relationships.

Manage and own relationships with up to 200 clients in portfolio.

Job is largely a sales and marketing role with much time spent out marketing with a fair amount of travel for presentations and marketing of banks product and services.

Maintain close contacts with clients in the portfolio to establish an intimate knowledge of client’s needs.

Build incredible internal network within the group, to ensure the synergies and teamwork needed to maximise sales opportunities and optimise service delivery.

Develop strong partnership with Transactional bankers and rest of suite team to ensure excellent and seamless service.

Preferred Qualifications and Experience

A First Degree or equivalent in any discipline and relevant professional certification in Banking, Business and Finance such as Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) or Associate of Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB) from the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

A Master’s degree in Business/Finance or its equivalent would be an advantage.

Minimum of 7 years relevant banking experience, preferably in a customer facing role and strong relationship management.

A 1st degree is essential and a 2nd degree or a professional qualification in a related area will provide a sound foundation upon which job experience can be built.

Must demonstrate hands-on experience in investment banking and Portfolio/Investment Management

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Expertise

Technical competencies:

Customer Relationship Management

Sales Planning

Cross-selling Skills

Business Development

Portfolio/Investment Management

Retirement and Estate Planning

Negotiation Skills

Networking

Business and Financial Advisory

Knowledge of Asset Management Products

Customer Needs Identification

Credit Analysis

E-Channel Management

Influencing Skills

Probing Skills

Poise

Interpersonal Skills

Emotional Intelligence

