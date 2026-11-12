Edo launches digital platform to monitor building projects

By Emmanuella Opara | November 12th, 2026

KEY POINTS

Edo State has launched EdoBuild360, a digital platform for monitoring building projects and assessing government-owned properties.

The platform will provide digital records of buildings, track construction activities and enable condition surveys by trained inspectors.

The initiative is also expected to help Edo indigenes in the diaspora assess properties they intend to acquire.

The state government is considering health insurance coverage for construction workers in collaboration with contractors.

MAIN STORY

The Edo State Government has introduced a digital platform to strengthen oversight of building projects, improve construction safety and monitor the condition of public buildings across the state.

The platform, known as EdoBuild360, was launched on Wednesday to provide digital records of buildings and enable the government to track construction projects from planning and execution to completion.

The Special Adviser to Governor Monday Okpebholo on Building Projects Monitoring and Implementation, Irene Ojo, said the initiative was developed in collaboration with government agencies, including the Edo State Health Insurance Company, the Edo State Development and Building Control Agency and the Edo State Public Building and Maintenance Agency.

She explained that the platform would enable the government to establish the number of buildings across the state, assess their conditions and identify potential safety concerns through inspections conducted by trained personnel.

EdoBuild360 is also expected to provide information on building safety to residents and Edo indigenes in the diaspora seeking to acquire properties in the state.

Ojo said the initiative followed a needs assessment she conducted after assuming office, which revealed gaps in safety practices within the building sector.

She said, “The very day I resumed office as a Special Adviser. I had run a needs assessment on every project that I got involved in and then realised that there were gaps as far as safety is concerned within the building environment.”

According to her, the platform is intended to improve management of the building process by providing a system for monitoring activities from the initial planning stage through construction and project completion.

Ojo disclosed that visits to construction sites across the state’s three senatorial districts revealed that some workers were operating without personal protective equipment.

She said the government was concerned about the practice, noting that safety equipment was already included in the contracts awarded for construction projects.

The special adviser also disclosed that her office was engaging the Edo State Health Insurance Company on arrangements for extending health insurance coverage to construction workers through their contractors, particularly in cases of workplace accidents.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, represented by Dr Peter Osagie, stressed the need to make safety an established practice within the building sector rather than treating it merely as a regulatory requirement.

The launch comes as the Okpebholo administration continues its building and infrastructure projects across Edo State, following the governor’s assumption of office in November 2024.

THE ISSUES

The introduction of EdoBuild360 addresses two important concerns in the state’s construction sector: the monitoring of public infrastructure and the enforcement of building safety standards.

Maintaining accurate records of government-owned buildings could help the state identify structures requiring repairs, assess maintenance needs and improve planning for future infrastructure investments. However, the effectiveness of the platform will depend on how regularly building records are updated and how consistently inspections are conducted.

Construction site safety also remains a major concern. Ojo’s observation that workers were operating without personal protective equipment raises questions about how existing safety provisions in government contracts are being enforced.

Although the government says safety equipment is included in construction contracts, ensuring that contractors provide and maintain the required equipment will be essential to reducing workplace risks.

The proposed health insurance arrangement could provide an additional layer of protection for construction workers. Its impact, however, will depend on the eventual coverage, implementation and participation of contractors.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“It is a platform that enables end-to-end management within the building environment from planning to building, to execute and monitor the entire process.”

Irene Ojo, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Building Projects Monitoring and Implementation.

“Not only would you be able to know how many buildings are in this state, you would also be able to ascertain the true conditions of those buildings.”

Irene Ojo, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Building Projects Monitoring and Implementation.

WHAT’S NEXT

Attention will shift to the implementation of EdoBuild360, particularly the extent to which government agencies and trained inspectors use the platform to maintain building records and monitor construction activities.

The proposed health insurance arrangement for construction workers will also require further engagement with contractors to establish how coverage will be provided.

The state’s ability to translate the digital initiative into consistent inspections, improved construction practices and better maintenance of public buildings will determine its practical value.

BOTTOM LINE

EdoBuild360 gives the state government a digital framework for tracking building projects and assessing public infrastructure. Its success will depend on effective monitoring, reliable records and stronger enforcement of construction safety standards.