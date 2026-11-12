World Diabetes Day: Workplace policies can help reduce the stigma of living with diabetes

An estimated 589 million adults aged 20–79 are living with diabetes worldwide, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas (2025). For many of them, the workplace adds to the challenge. A 2025 global study by the IDF found that 40% of employees living with diabetes had experienced negative treatment at work because of their condition, and almost a third (32%) had considered leaving their job because of the way people with diabetes are treated at work.

Despite growing awareness, many employees still face stigma, misunderstanding and practical barriers to managing their diabetes at work. Employers have a duty of care for their staff, and increasingly organisations are aiming at putting strategies and policies in place to support their workforce with prevention, screening and access to care.

The economic stakes are high. A landmark report by the World Economic Forum and Harvard School of Public Health estimated that non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, would cost the global economy a cumulative US$47 trillion between 2011 and 2030, through lost productivity and the cost of care.

World Diabetes Day is a timely reminder that supporting employees with chronic conditions is not solely a healthcare issue. It is also a matter of workplace wellbeing, productivity and inclusion.

Stigma is still a challenge to shake

“Diabetes is not a new topic in the workplace, yet many employees still face stigma when managing their condition at work,” says Dr Chris van Straten, Global Health Advisor, Clinical Governance, International SOS. “Beyond monitoring blood sugar or taking medication, employees with diabetes need to plan meals and snacks, test their glucose regularly, attend medical appointments and, in some cases, administer insulin during working hours – all while managing demanding careers and day-to-day responsibilities.”

Misconceptions about diabetes can leave employees feeling judged, isolated or reluctant to disclose their condition. The IDF study found that more than a quarter (28%) of employees with diabetes had been denied breaks or time off to manage their condition, and one in ten had not told their employer about it – 43% of them because they feared being treated differently.

Limited access to screening, routine healthcare and ongoing treatment means many people go undiagnosed or do not receive the care they need. For employers, accessible workplace health initiatives can help close this gap by supporting earlier detection and connecting employees with appropriate care. Left unaddressed, stigma, delayed diagnosis and limited access to care can together increase the risk of serious complications, absenteeism and reduced performance at work.

Why workplace policies matter

A supportive workplace culture does not happen by chance. It is built through clear policies, informed leadership and a genuine commitment to employee wellbeing.

“Workplace policies play an important role in normalising conversations about chronic health conditions and ensuring employees can access practical support without fear of discrimination,” adds van Straten. “They give managers and colleagues a clear framework for their responsibilities, while helping employees feel safe and supported. Importantly, policies should go beyond compliance. The most effective organisations create environments where employees feel empowered to manage their health without compromising their careers.”

Supporting employees with diabetes also makes good business sense: with a third of employees living with diabetes having considered leaving their jobs, a supportive workplace can help organisations retain experienced staff. Practical steps employers can take include:

Education and awareness: Raise awareness of diabetes symptoms and risk factors among all staff to encourage early diagnosis and effective management, helping to prevent or delay serious complications and to reduce stigma. A healthy lifestyle and comprehensive diabetes support: Give employees practical resources and guidance to manage diabetes and improve their overall wellbeing – such as dietary guidance, healthy meal options, exercise programmes and regular health screenings, including advice on eating well and staying active when travelling or working in different locations. A supportive and accommodating work environment: Implement policies and practices that help employees manage their diabetes at work and while travelling. These include flexible scheduling, access to medical care and programmes, scheduled breaks for medication and glucose monitoring, private spaces for medical needs, and work patterns that allow for regular meals, exercise, rest and recovery. A culture that prioritises health: Equip managers to support employees with chronic conditions, so that conversations about health become routine and employees can disclose their needs with confidence.

“This World Diabetes Day, organisations have an opportunity to move beyond awareness and take action,” concludes van Straten. “By addressing stigma through education and implementing practical, supportive workplace policies, employers can help ensure that employees living with diabetes thrive both personally and professionally.”