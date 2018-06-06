Ecobank Takes Mobile Banking Campaign to Pay Expo 2018

Ecobank Nigeria, a member of the leading Pan African Banking Group, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is showcasing a bouquet of Digital Products at the Digital Pay Expo 2018 that opened today in Lagos.

Ecobank products on display at the event include the Ecobank Mobile App which enables customers instantly open Ecobank Xpress Account; this account type does not attract any account fees, paperwork or minimum balance requirements.

Digital Pay Expo is an event which brings together stakeholders in digital financial services to discuss key issues affecting the payments industry.

Executive Director, Consumer Banking, Carol Oyedeji, while announcing Ecobank’s participation at the Expo said Ecobank is a frontline financial institution offering world class digital products that has further pushed the frontiers of financial inclusion across the continent.

Oyedeji explained that Digital Pay Expo 2018 is another opportunity for Ecobank to showcase its leadership position in digital payments and financial inclusion with innovative financial services for the vast majority of Nigerians.

According to her, the Ecobank Mobile App which has won several international awards does not only remove barriers to financial inclusion but also provides convenience on cardless withdrawals, transfers and bill payments. The Ecobank MobileApp has attracted over 5 million new customers in the past 6 months”

Also on display, is the new EcobankPay, the newly launched unified payment solution using QR to accept MasterPass, mVisa and mCash payments at merchant’s locations.