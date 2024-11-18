Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate For 18th November 2024

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the Naira closed at 1740.00 pe $1 on Monday, November 18 , 2024. Naira traded as high as 1658.00 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Sunday.

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1735 and sell at N1740 on Sunday 17th November 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1735 Selling Rate N1740

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1657 Selling Rate N1658

Nigeria Imports 1.947 Million Metric Tonnes Of Petroleum Products Amid Dangote Refinery Pressure

Amid growing calls from Dangote Refinery for Nigeria to cease fuel importation, 1.947 million metric tonnes of petroleum products were imported between October 1 and November 11.

Documents obtained by The Cable reveal that 110 fuel cargoes were offloaded at terminals across Warri, Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Lagos during the six-week period.

The imports included premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, automotive gas oil (AGO), commonly referred to as diesel, and aviation fuel (Jet-A1).

Breakdown of Imports consisted of:

– Petrol: 1.52 million MT (2.02 billion litres)

– Diesel: 414,018 MT (487.1 million litres)

– Jet-A1: 13,500 MT (16.46 million litres)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) accounted for 789,721 MT (1.05 billion litres) of the total volume, representing 40.5 percent of the imports.

Since the federal government deregulated the downstream petroleum sector on October 11, the Dangote Refinery has been campaigning for an end to petroleum imports.

Aliko Dangote, founder of the Dangote Group, expressed frustration during a press briefing on October 29, stating that the refinery had over 500 million litres of petrol in stock but was unable to sell due to ongoing imports.