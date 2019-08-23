Dino Melaye Reacts to Election Nullification

- August 23, 2019
105
Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye said on Friday that he will appeal the judgment of the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal which nullified his election as senator representing Kogi West in the Nigerian Senate.

It would be recalled that Melaye was declared the winner of the Kogi West Senatorial election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in February but the tribunal nullified it on Aug. 23 (Friday) and ordered for fresh election.

A three-man panel led by Justice A. O. Chijioke in a unanimous judgment ruled in favour of Adeyemi’s petitions and ordered for reelection into the Kogi West senatorial district.

However, Melaye in a tweet shortly after the annulment by the tribunal vowed to appeal the judgment noting that his challenger would have also challenged the ruling if he was in his shoesr.

“On Tribunal judgment: No cause 4 alarm at all. Even if it went my way they will still go to the Appeal Court. Our mandate cannot be taken.

“We will get judgment at the Appeal Court. There will be fresh election in Kogi West bc I will be Governor. For my Senate mandate no shaking.”

He also tweeted a picture with a caption “He who laugh last, laugh best…KOGI Governor loading

Source: NAN

