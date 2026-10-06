UN chief urges peace ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary

KEY POINTS

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for a peaceful future for Israelis and Palestinians ahead of the third anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Guterres emphasized that Israelis and Palestinians must be able to live side by side in peace and security, while paying tribute to all victims of the conflict.

While acknowledging the ceasefire in place since October 2025, the UN chief urged for it to become permanent, calling for unhindered humanitarian aid and adherence to international law.

MAIN STORY

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appealed for a peaceful future for both Israelis and Palestinians on Monday, marking the approach of the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023, attacks led by Hamas.

Speaking in New York, Guterres stated, “Let this anniversary mark not only another year of mourning, but also a renewed determination to build a different future,” emphasizing that both peoples deserve to live side by side in peace, dignity, and security.

The October 7 attacks saw Hamas and allied groups kill over 1,200 people in Israel and abduct 251 hostages to Gaza, triggering a devastating multi-year war that has resulted in over 74,000 Palestinian deaths, according to figures from Gaza’s health authorities.

Relations between Israel and the United Nations have remained heavily strained throughout the conflict, marked by Israeli accusations of bias against Guterres and continuous UN criticisms regarding military conduct in the enclave.

While noting that a fragile ceasefire has held since October 2025, Guterres stressed that the truce has yet to deliver adequate security, recovery, or sufficient humanitarian relief. He condemned the initial atrocities while insisting that the profound suffering of Palestinians in Gaza must also end.

Urging all parties to advance the peace process, Guterres called for the ceasefire to be made permanent, demanded large-scale humanitarian access, and stressed the urgent need to rebuild a credible political framework for lasting regional stability.

THE ISSUES

Sustaining a fragile ceasefire requires robust international monitoring and strict adherence to humanitarian protocols to prevent renewed hostilities in the region. Repairing diplomatic relations between the Israeli government and United Nations leadership remains critical for coordinating effective post-conflict reconstruction and aid delivery.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Let this anniversary mark not only another year of mourning, but also a renewed determination to build a different future” – António Guterres, UN Secretary-General

“Nothing can justify these atrocities.” – António Guterres, UN Secretary-General

“Their suffering, too, demands an end, now.” – António Guterres, UN Secretary-General

WHAT’S NEXT

International mediators will push for the transition of the current ceasefire into a permanent cessation of hostilities alongside scaled-up humanitarian assistance programs in Gaza.

BOTTOM LINE

Ahead of the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged Israelis and Palestinians toward lasting peace, calling for a permanent ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian relief.