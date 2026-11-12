Key Points

The Acting Customs Area Controller of the Port Harcourt II Area Command has prioritised teamwork, discipline and revenue growth.

Officers have been directed to strengthen documentary checks and properly examine import declarations.

The Command will focus on blocking revenue leakages while facilitating legitimate trade.

Accountability, punctuality, integrity and adherence to established procedures have been declared non-negotiable.

Personnel have been encouraged to present ideas capable of improving operational efficiency.

Main Story

The Acting Customs Area Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service, Port Harcourt II Area Command, Onne, Deputy Comptroller Bolaji Adigun, has unveiled a performance agenda centred on teamwork, operational discipline, revenue growth and trade facilitation.

Adigun announced the priorities during a welcome parade organised in his honour by officers and men of the Command following his assumption of leadership responsibilities.

He expressed gratitude to Almighty God and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, PhD, for the opportunity to serve. He described his appointment as a call to greater responsibility, dedication and commitment to the Service.

The Acting CAC assured personnel that he would discharge his responsibilities with fairness, discipline and a strong sense of purpose. He said the Command’s ability to fulfil its mandate depended on the collective efforts of all officers, irrespective of rank or designation.

According to a press statement signed by the Chief Superintendent of Customs, Theophilus Duniya psc, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Adigun called for stronger teamwork, mutual respect, collaboration and professionalism, explaining that the Command’s objectives could only be achieved through a shared sense of responsibility and commitment.

On revenue generation, he urged officers to redouble their efforts towards meeting the Command’s target for the year. He said the confidence placed in the Command must translate into measurable results, improved productivity and greater accountability.

To prevent revenue leakages, Adigun directed officers to conduct meticulous documentary checks and properly examine import declarations. He asked them to verify tariff classification, valuation, quantities, applicable duties and other statutory charges.

The Acting CAC warned that negligence, undervaluation, deliberate misdeclaration and improper documentation could create opportunities for revenue losses and undermine the Command’s contribution to government revenue.

On operational discipline, he described accountability, punctuality, respect for constituted authority and strict adherence to established procedures as non-negotiable.

Adigun also charged officers to maintain high standards of integrity and transparency, noting that the credibility of the Nigeria Customs Service depended on its revenue performance and the professionalism with which personnel discharged their statutory responsibilities.

He urged officers to consolidate the achievements of his predecessor, Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs Aliyu Alkali, while addressing the operational challenges confronting the Command.

The Issues

The Port Harcourt II Area Command plays an important role in collecting government revenue and facilitating cargo clearance at Onne Port. Its performance depends significantly on the accuracy of import declarations, tariff classification, valuation and the assessment of statutory charges.

Errors, negligence, undervaluation and deliberate misdeclaration can result in revenue losses. Weak documentary checks may also allow importers or their representatives to pay less than the appropriate duties and charges.

However, efforts to increase revenue must not create unnecessary obstacles for compliant businesses. Customs officers are therefore required to balance thorough enforcement with the efficient clearance of legitimate imports.

Operational discipline is also essential to achieving this balance. Punctuality, accountability, transparency and compliance with established procedures can improve service delivery while strengthening public confidence in Customs operations.

What’s Being Said

Adigun called on personnel to accept responsibility for the Command’s performance and approach their duties with greater commitment.

“Officers must take ownership of their respective responsibilities and approach their assignments with renewed dedication and determination,” he said.

The Acting CAC also emphasised the need to balance revenue collection with the movement of legitimate trade through the port.

“Revenue collection must go hand-in-hand with trade facilitation by ensuring that legitimate businesses operate seamlessly while all appropriate government revenue is duly collected,” he said.

What’s Next

Officers of the Command are expected to intensify documentary verification, cargo examination and the assessment of duties and statutory charges as part of efforts to prevent revenue leakages.

The Command will also seek to improve internal collaboration, accountability and communication while working towards its annual revenue target.

Adigun assured personnel that his office would remain open to reasonable, constructive and service-oriented discussions. He encouraged officers to submit ideas and recommendations that could improve operational efficiency.

Bottom Line

The new performance agenda at the Port Harcourt II Area Command places equal emphasis on revenue growth, operational discipline and trade facilitation.

Its success will depend on officers conducting accurate checks, maintaining professional standards and working collectively to protect government revenue without disrupting legitimate business activities at Onne Port.