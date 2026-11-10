NCoS confirms escape of two inmates from Kogi custodial centre

KEY POINTS

Two inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Okene, Kogi State, on Sunday.

The Nigerian Correctional Service says it has launched a search operation with other security agencies.

The Controller-General of Corrections has ordered an investigation into the incident.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed that two inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Okene, Kogi State, prompting a search operation to recapture them.

The Service’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Jane Osuji, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, saying the inmates fled the facility on Sunday.

According to Osuji, the NCoS has begun working with relevant security agencies to locate and return the escapees to custody.

She added that the Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, had ordered a thorough investigation to determine how the inmates escaped and identify any security or operational lapses.

The Service assured the public that measures were being taken to recapture the fleeing inmates.

THE ISSUES

An escape from a custodial centre raises questions about security within the facility, including how inmates are monitored, how movement is controlled and whether existing security procedures were followed.

The investigation ordered by the Controller-General is expected to establish the circumstances of the incident and determine whether weaknesses in the facility’s security arrangements contributed to the escape.

The immediate concern, however, is locating the two inmates. Until they are recaptured, the Service must work with other security agencies to track their movements and prevent further security risks.

WHAT’S NEXT

The NCoS says efforts to recapture the inmates are ongoing. The outcome of the investigation may also determine whether additional security measures or disciplinary action are necessary.

BOTTOM LINE

The escape of two inmates from the Okene custodial centre has triggered a joint search operation and an internal investigation, with the NCoS facing the immediate task of bringing the fugitives back into custody and establishing how the breach occurred.