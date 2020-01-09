Dangote Sugar Refinery Appoints Temitope Hassan as Company Secretary, Legal Adviser

The Board and Management of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc have notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) of the appointment of Temitope Hassan as the Company’s Secretary and Legal Adviser.

According to the statement released by the company and signed by Ravindra Singhvi, the Managing Director of the company, Hassan’s appointment became effective from January 6, 2020.

Temitope Hassan’s profile: Hassan is a multi-disciplined lawyer. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from the London South Bank University, United Kingdom and another Bachelors’s degree in Insurance from the University of Lagos, Akoka. Hassan also bagged a Masters Degree in Business Administration from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

Prior to joining Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc this year, Hassan worked as the Company Secretary /Legal adviser at UBA Pensions Custodian Limited. Before that, she served as the Head of the Company Secretariat of Skye Bank Plc (now Polaris Bank limited).

The new company secretary started her legal career with the law firm of Olaniwun Ajayi LLP. She has also previously worked with Industrial & General Insurance Company Limited as well as African Alliance Limited where she garnered considerable experience in Business Development and corporate strategies.

With over 22 years of work experience, she has developed valuable cognitive skills and expertise in company secretarial practice, legal drafting, dispute resolution, corporate governance advisory, investor relations, regulatory compliance, and corporate services.

Hassan has attended several courses overseas and within Nigeria. She is a certified trainer and an accredited mentor of the National Mentoring Pilot Project UK. In addition, she is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria.

About Dangote Sugar Refinery: Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc commenced business in March 2000 as the sugar division of Dangote Industries Limited. The sugar-refining factory at Apapa port was commissioned in 2001 with an initial installed capacity to process 600,000 MT of raw sugar per annum. In December 2007, DSR Plc successfully exported its first consignment of 1,500MT of sugar to Ghana.

