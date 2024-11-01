 Dangote Refinery Denies Authorisation To Supply Petrol To IPMAN, Assures Fuel Availability

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has stated that it has not received authorisation from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to supply Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

This announcement follows demands by oil dealers from the Petroleum Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) for Dangote to clarify its PMS pricing.

During a recent visit to the Lekki-based refinery, IPMAN’s President, Abubakar Maigandi, reported that members were unable to lift petrol despite the refinery’s claimed stock of over 500 million litres.

Responding to this, Dangote Group’s Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, emphasised that Dangote Refinery has not directly transacted with IPMAN, as all payments were made to the NNPC, which has not yet granted clearance for direct sales to IPMAN.

Chiejina clarified in a statement titled, ‘IPMAN: Setting the Record Straight’, “The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has not received any payments from IPMAN members for refined products, as all transactions are routed through NNPC.” He added that the refinery has the capacity to meet national fuel demand, with the infrastructure to load 2,900 trucks daily, ensuring the availability of petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel.

PETROAN’s National President, Billy Gillis-Harry, echoed IPMAN’s concerns, urging Dangote Refinery to release its PMS pricing to facilitate purchases. Dr Joseph Obele, PETROAN’s National Publicity Secretary, remarked that a clear pricing announcement would aid market decisions and boost efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has assured the public of ample fuel stocks across various suppliers, warning against panic buying. MEMAN’s CEO, Clement Isong, affirmed that the deregulation of the oil sector enables effective advance planning by marketers, allowing them to maintain adequate fuel supply levels nationwide.

As of October 31, MEMAN data indicated the landing cost of petrol at N978.01/litre, with diesel and aviation fuel at N1,069.97/litre and N1,119.67/litre, respectively.