NAFDAC Warns Nigerians Over Harmful Batch of Nivea Deodorant

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public alert regarding the recall of a specific batch of Nivea Black & White Invisible Roll-on deodorant.

The product, which is marketed as providing 48-hour protection in African climates, has been flagged for safety concerns following a warning from the European Union Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products in Brussels.

In a notice released on Thursday, NAFDAC identified the affected batch number as 93529610. The agency disclosed that the recalled product contains 2-(4-tert-Butylbenzyl) propionaldehyde, a chemical banned in cosmetic products due to its potential to harm reproductive health, affect fetal development, and cause skin irritation and burns.

Manufactured in Germany, the deodorant has a barcode number of 42299882. NAFDAC advised all importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise vigilance in the supply chain, urging the public to avoid the affected product and prevent its sale and use.

Consumers in possession of the affected Nivea deodorant are urged to stop usage immediately and submit any remaining stock to the nearest NAFDAC office. The agency also called on healthcare professionals and the public to report any adverse reactions through the NAFDAC pharmacovigilance email at pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng, via online reporting platforms at www.nafdac.gov.ng, or through the Med-safety app available for download on Android and iOS.

This cautionary notice reinforces NAFDAC’s commitment to safeguarding public health by ensuring that only safe and compliant products are available in the Nigerian market.