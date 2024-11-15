Customs Surpasses 2024 Revenue Target, Collects N5 Trillion

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announced that it has collected N5.079 trillion in revenue as of November 12, 2024, exceeding its 2024 revenue target with over a month left in the fiscal year.

This achievement was revealed by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, at the 2024 Comptroller-General of Customs Conference in Abuja, themed “Nigeria Customs Service: Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose.” Adeniyi expressed optimism about the agency’s capacity to further boost Nigeria’s economy.

“Our strategic engagements and collaborative approaches have yielded outstanding results across our primary responsibilities. As of yesterday, November 12, 2024, the NCS has exceeded its target of N5.07 trillion, reaching N5.079 trillion,” Adeniyi said.

He attributed the strong performance to a partnership-driven approach, which he believes enhances both revenue collection and trade facilitation. The accomplishment, Adeniyi noted, reflects how improved stakeholder collaboration, streamlined processes, and modernized systems can positively impact Nigeria’s economy.

Adeniyi highlighted the NCS’s ongoing modernization initiatives, which continue to provide immediate benefits to stakeholders. For instance, the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program now has six active participants, selected based on strict compliance standards. Additionally, an advance ruling program has processed 31 requests, with 12 rulings issued, enabling faster customs decisions for imports and exports.

In other efficiency gains, the NCS recently introduced 24-hour cargo clearance at major ports, reducing wait times significantly. A Time Release Study has also provided the NCS with data to enhance operational efficiency, while advanced risk management systems and non-intrusive inspection equipment are expediting cargo examinations without compromising control.

On enforcement, Adeniyi emphasized the NCS’s success in safeguarding both the economy and public welfare. In 2024, NCS seizures, valued at N28.1 billion, included critical items such as wildlife products, arms, narcotics, and pharmaceuticals. A particularly notable operation led to the seizure of 48 containers of illicit pharmaceuticals and narcotics, highlighting the agency’s commitment to public safety.

He also commended Operation Whirlwind, a joint anti-smuggling initiative led by the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency. This collaboration, aimed at curbing fuel smuggling, underscores the effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation in protecting national resources.

However, Adeniyi acknowledged several challenges, particularly widespread non-compliance among many traders who contribute minimally to trade volume and revenue. The agency has been intensifying its engagement and compliance initiatives in response to these challenges.

An internal issue facing the NCS is high turnover in its leadership. Adeniyi noted that in recent years, a large percentage of the management team has exited, with another 40% expected to retire by the end of 2024. To address this, the NCS has launched a human resource development plan, including accelerated career advancement for qualified officers and a focus on youth leadership in line with the World Customs Organization’s priorities.

Despite these challenges, Adeniyi sees the transition as an opportunity to reshape the agency’s future. For 2025, he outlined ambitious goals: reducing physical inspections, fully deploying e-customs systems, expanding the AEO program, strengthening regional cooperation, and deepening stakeholder engagement through regular forums.

Reflecting on the year, Adeniyi emphasized the importance of collaborative approaches to meet the complexities of modern customs challenges. “The intricate nature of international trade and our internal transformation demand innovative partnerships,” he said.