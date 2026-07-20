CSOs, communities urged to strengthen collaboration on clean energy transition

Key points

Natural Justice Nigeria called for stronger collaboration among communities, CSOs and WAPP.

The organisation said inclusive dialogue is essential to accelerate clean energy deployment.

Rising electricity costs and unreliable grid supply are driving increased adoption of solar energy.

Stakeholders stressed stronger governance, consumer protection and community participation in the energy transition.

Main story

Natural Justice Nigeria has called for stronger collaboration among communities, civil society organisations (CSOs) and the West African Power Pool (WAPP) to accelerate clean energy expansion and promote an inclusive energy transition across West Africa.

The call was made during a two-day awareness and engagement workshop in Abuja, organised to strengthen dialogue among communities, CSOs and WAPP on the rapid deployment of renewable energy infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, the Country Manager of WAPP at Natural Justice Nigeria, Michael Karikpo, said the initiative was designed to deepen public participation in energy governance, strengthen collaboration with WAPP’s Nigerian office and build public trust in national and regional energy projects.

He said the engagement would also mobilise support for new energy infrastructure, promote the protection of critical assets and enhance the environmental and social legitimacy of regional initiatives such as the Clean Energy Corridor and Mission 300.

Karikpo noted that Nigeria was witnessing a consumer-driven shift towards solar power and battery storage as households, businesses and institutions sought alternatives to unreliable grid electricity.

He attributed the trend to rising electricity tariffs, persistent power outages, higher fuel costs and the declining global cost of solar technology.

According to him, businesses, universities, hospitals and public institutions are increasingly investing in independent renewable energy systems, a development he said reflects declining confidence in the national grid.

Karikpo, however, observed that the high upfront cost of solar installations remained a major barrier for low-income households, stressing the need for stronger institutions to ensure equitable access to clean energy.

He also said WAPP remained central to regional electricity integration but noted that decision-making processes should become more inclusive by providing greater opportunities for communities and civil society groups to contribute to policy discussions.

Also speaking, Executive Director of the Electricity Consumer Protection Advocacy Centre, Princewill Okorie, said meaningful engagement with communities would improve public understanding of regional electricity initiatives and strengthen ownership of clean energy projects.

Okorie identified electricity-related crimes as a major obstacle to Nigeria’s power sector reforms, calling for stronger cooperation among government agencies, electricity operators, communities and civil society to improve accountability, protect consumers and safeguard electricity infrastructure.

The issues

While renewable energy adoption is accelerating in Nigeria, stakeholders say stronger governance, broader stakeholder participation and improved consumer protection are needed to ensure the transition remains inclusive and sustainable.

What’s being said

“There is a need to strengthen institutions and governance systems to ensure that no one is left behind in the transition to renewable energy.” — Michael Karikpo, Country Manager of WAPP at Natural Justice Nigeria

What’s next

Stakeholders are expected to intensify engagement on regional energy cooperation, strengthen institutional collaboration and promote policies that support equitable access to renewable energy across West Africa.

Bottom line

Expanding clean energy in West Africa will require not only investment in infrastructure but also stronger governance, inclusive decision-making and active participation by communities and civil society.