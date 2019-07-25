Congolese Lawmaker Expresses Concerns over New Ebola Vaccine

An MP in the Democratic Republic of Congo says he is worried about a new Ebola vaccine being considered in the country.

Muhindo Nzangi Butondo told the BBC’s Newsday programme that in his view “our people are going to be used as mere guinea pigs without their consent”.

Mr Butondo’s comments come after former Heath Minister Oly Ilunga resigned, saying it was fanciful to think that another vaccine would have much impact on the control of current outbreak.

There are currently four experimental vaccines considered to tackle this outbreak: Merck & Co, Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), CanSino Biologics Inc, and Rospotrebnadzo.

Only the Merck vaccine has been given approval from the DR Congo ethics committee.

