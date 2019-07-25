Gbajabiamila, Dangote, Jim Ovia Attend Buhari-led Presidential Policy Dialogue Session

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday chaired the presidential policy dialogue session geared towards advising the government over the next four years to deliver on salient policies.

The session is scheduled for two days.

Those in attendance include principal members of the National Assembly, State Governors, Business leaders, All Progressive Congress (APC) leadership, Private Sector Representatives, and Academia.

President Buhari at the event said he expects the discussions at the retreat to dwell on high impact initiatives and strategies that can be adopted for the next four years.

He reaffirmed his commitment to consolidating on the successes of his first term as he promised to implement structures that will accelerate speedy execution of initiatives that would chart a course for the nation in the next four years.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole; Chairman of the Nigerian Governors forum, State Governors, Secretary to the government of the federation, Head of service, Business moguls-Dangote, Jim Ovia among others

See photos below…