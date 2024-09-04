China And Nigeria Pledge To Intensify International Ties

President Xi Jinping expressed his willingness to collaborate closely with President Bola Tinubu to fully realize the exemplary roles of China-Nigeria diplomatic relations and boost China-Africa cooperation.

This was revealed during their meeting at the Great Hall in Beijing, when Tinubu was on a state visit at Xi’s request. The meeting comes ahead of the 2024 Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, which will be held in Beijing from September 4 to September 6.

Xi added that since establishing diplomatic relations half a century ago, China and Nigeria have treated one other with mutual understanding, aiming for collective strength, unity, and win-win cooperation.

Xi proposed elevating bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, citing the upcoming FOCAC summit as an opportunity to advance China-Africa relations.

He expressed readiness to work with Tinubu to fully unleash the exemplary role of China-Nigeria cooperation.

Tinubu expressed appreciation for the invitation, noting that the visit marked his second to China, first as governor of Lagos and now as president.

He acknowledged the long-standing China-Nigeria relations and the potential for strengthened trade and economic development.

The meeting culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Belt and Road Initiative projects, news exchange cooperation, and television cooperation, among others.

President Tinubu was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar, Sen. Uba Sani, Governor of Kaduna, and Gov. Abdul Rahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara, among others.