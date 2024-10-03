Celebrate Independence With Verve: Cardholders Receive Exciting Surprise Gifts

More Goodies from Verve GoodLife Promo 5.0 to Celebrate Nigeria’s Independence

In celebration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary, Verve, Naija’s Agba and Odogwu Card, has taken the celebration a notch higher by showering its cardholders with incredible gifts!

Following the launch of the Verve GoodLife Promo 5.0 on August 15, cardholders have been enjoying a substantial 10 per cent discount at popular merchants like BuyPower, Chowdeck, The Place Restaurant, NNPC Retail Outlets, Addide, and more across Nigeria. Verve has made sure that loyal cardholders experience unbeatable savings wherever they go.

As part of the ongoing promo, Verve has infused surprise and delight into the experience by gifting lucky cardholders with instant prizes such as iPhones, smartphones, sleek microwaves, bedside fridges, and home theatre systems! Winners have already emerged from surprise activations at select filling stations, restaurants, and stores across the country.

With Verve, the excitement never stops! The brand will continue rewarding cardholders with even more incredible gifts, including Midea microwaves, Infinix Smart HD TVs, Saisho blenders, jugs, and gas stoves.

In line with its commitment to ensuring that cardholders enjoy the goodlife, Verve is making this season of celebration even more memorable by offering free BRT rides for lucky Verve cardholders in Lagos. From October 10th, you can explore the city, commute to work, or catch up with friends without spending a dime—courtesy of Verve!

The Verve GoodLife Promo 5.0 runs until December 31, 2024, so there’s still plenty of time to enjoy even more incredible rewards.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your Verve card today and experience the good life! And if you’re not yet part of the Verve family, now is the perfect time to visit your bank and get Naija’s Agba and Odogwu card.

With amazing discounts, unbeatable rewards, and experiences designed for comfort and convenience, Verve is your ticket to the good life. Don’t miss out, join the celebration and discover why everyone is talking about Verve!