CBN Launches Reporting Channels To Address Cash Accessibility Issues

In a bid to enhance cash availability nationwide, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced dedicated phone numbers and email addresses for Nigerians to report challenges in accessing cash at bank branches or through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

This initiative follows a recent directive by the apex bank mandating Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to ensure seamless cash disbursement via ATMs and over-the-counter transactions. Banks that fail to comply with the directive face potential penalties.

The newly established reporting channels aim to provide customers with an avenue to share their experiences and ensure swift resolution of cash-related issues.

To file a complaint, affected individuals are required to provide specific details, including the name of the bank, the amount in question, and the date and time of the incident. Complaints can be submitted via phone calls or emails directed to the CBN branch in the state where the issue occurred.

The CBN reiterated its commitment to monitoring compliance with the directive and addressing bottlenecks in cash accessibility. This measure underscores the apex bank’s resolve to alleviate the financial burdens faced by Nigerians and promote smoother currency circulation across the country.

By introducing these reporting mechanisms, the CBN seeks to foster accountability among banks while ensuring that customers can reliably access their funds.

See contacts below: