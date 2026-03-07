30 banks meet new CBN capital requirements ahead of deadline

KEY POINTS

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that 30 banks have successfully met the new minimum capital requirements as of March 6.

A total of 33 banks have raised additional capital through rights issues, initial public offerings (IPOs), and private placements.

The banking system has mobilized N4.05 trillion in verified capital, with 71.67% coming from domestic sources and 28.33% from foreign participation.

The recapitalization deadline remains set for March 31, and the CBN maintains that the Nigerian banking system remains stable and sound.

MAIN STORY

With the March 31 deadline for the banking sector recapitalization exercise approaching, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed that 30 banks have now met the revised capital thresholds applicable to their specific license authorizations. Mrs. Hakama Sidi-Ali, the CBN Acting Director of Corporate Communications Development, disclosed on Friday that these institutions have successfully aligned with the new minimum requirements as of March 6.

This follows an earlier update from CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso, who noted on February 24 that 20 banks had reached full compliance at that time.

The apex bank reported that 33 banks in total have utilized various financial instruments to bolster their capital base, including IPOs and private placements. For the remaining institutions, the CBN is currently conducting routine verification processes of their capital positions. Governor Cardoso previously highlighted that banks still in the planning stages are evaluating strategic options, including potential mergers and consolidations, to ensure they meet the regulatory cut-off.

The financial mobilization under this programme has been substantial, totaling N4.05 trillion as of February 19. This includes N2.90 trillion raised domestically and approximately $706.84 million (estimated at N1.15 trillion) reflecting foreign participation. The CBN maintains that this balanced investment mix signals broad investor engagement and growing confidence in the sector.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The recapitalisation programme remains firmly on track and will further strengthen the capacity of the banking sector to support households, businesses, and sustainable economic growth,” stated Mrs. Hakama Sidi-Ali , CBN Acting Director.

, CBN Acting Director. “This balanced mix signals broad investor engagement and growing confidence in the sector,” noted Mr. Olayemi Cardoso , Governor of the CBN.

, Governor of the CBN. “The CBN reiterates that the Nigerian banking system remains stable and sound,” Sidi-Ali added, reassuring stakeholders of the sector’s resilience.

WHAT’S NEXT

The CBN will continue its routine verification process for the remaining banks to confirm final compliance status before the March 31 deadline .

. Institutions still finalizing their plans are expected to conclude their capital-raising or consolidation efforts within the stipulated timeframe.

The apex bank will maintain close supervisory engagement with all regulated institutions to ensure continued adherence to prudential and capital requirements.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Nigerian banking landscape is undergoing a significant financial fortification, with 30 banks already crossing the finish line. As the March 31 deadline nears, the injection of over N4 trillion in new capital is expected to create a more resilient financial system capable of driving Nigeria’s long-term economic development.