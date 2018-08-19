Buhari Vows to Continue Fight, Jail Economic Saboteurs

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he would not spare anyone found guilty of any corrupt practice or sabotaging the nation’s economy.

The President gave the assurance when he spoke to a correspondent of the Nigeria Television Authority on arrival from London on Saturday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after his 10 working days vacation.

When asked what Nigerians should expect from him on resumption, the President said: “Most Nigerians are expecting that we are going to jail more of the thieves that brought economic problem to the country.

“I think that is being expected of me and I will do it.”

Buhari, who also spoke on cases of defections during his vacation, especially that of the Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, said it was part of the beauty of democracy.

He said in a democracy, individuals have the choice of identifying with political parties of their choice.

He said: “Defection should be appreciated as the beauty of democracy.

“People can choose the party they want to belong to.

“Let them make sure that they empower their constituents by educating them on voters registration and making sure that they get their Permanent Voter Cards and they use their rights as Nigerians to vote whoever they like across ethnicity and religion.

“This is a beauty of democracy in Nigeria, this is what I am hoping to see.”

Those who received the President at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on arrival on Saturday at about 6:38pm, included the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello.

Others were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique; Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; and Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.