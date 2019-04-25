Buhari to Leave for UK Thursday on Private Visit

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday travel to the United Kingdom after a visit to Maiduguri, Borno state.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, Thursday morning, described the president’s visit as official.

President Buhari was on Wednesday in Lagos to inaugurate projects of the State government.

The Statement read, “Further to the official visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos Wednesday where he commissioned a number of projects executed by the State Government, the President is scheduled to depart for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for another official visit Thursday”.

“He is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads”.

“At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019”.

Source: The Nation