Awosanya Faults Dangote, Otedola Membership in APC’s Presidential Campaign Council

The covener of the End SARS Movement, Segun Awosanya, Friday discredited the appointments of businessmen Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola into All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council.

Both businessmen were named on the seven-man presidentiangotel advisory committee, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said in a statement.

Awosanya, an activist, has constantly be criticised for his seemingly pro-People’s Democratic Party disposition.

“It is okay for Femi Otedola and Alhaji Aliko Dangote to be on GMB’s campaign organisation in the bid to ensure he Cements his reign upon the ruin of the Nation,” Awosanya tweeted.

Awosanya said that the moguls have been “enjoying monopolistic advantages and dollar grants illegal earnings” to “ensure the status remains.”

As at January 2018, for the seventh year running, Dangote was named Africa’s richest with a net worth that Forbes pegged at $12.2 billion.

Awosanya, while expressing his shock over the inclusion of “grossly moribund” serving ministers in the campaign council, he said, “I hope serving Minister drafted will resign before campaigning.”

“Hypocrisy and identity politics of hate will implode this cult. Mark my words,” Awosanya declared.

He also maintained that Buhari’s “aberration will never be President again”.

Like many other Buhari’s critics, Awosanya also faulted the president’s inability to curb the gross insurgency in the country and “people serving their nation must stop being coerced into ethnic agenda against the nation.”

Nigeria remains in the third position, which it occupied in the 2017 index, of the most impacted by terrorism in the 2018 Global Terrorism Index.

The human activist maintained that the 2019 general election “remains a referendum” while “a huge surprise” awaits APC.