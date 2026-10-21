Key Points

Benin will host the 2027 Black Travel Summit in Cotonou, marking the event’s first edition on the African continent.

The summit will bring together travel professionals, tourism leaders, entrepreneurs and content creators from across the world.

The event aims to create business opportunities and strengthen connections between Africa and its diaspora.

The partnership with Benin Tourism is expected to expand the summit’s international reach.

Main Story

Benin is set to welcome travel professionals and tourism entrepreneurs from around the world in 2027 as Cotonou prepares to host the Black Travel Summit (BTS), bringing the international gathering to Africa for the first time.

The announcement was made on October 17 at the Black Travel Awards Gala in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, marking a significant step in the summit’s international expansion.

Organised in partnership with Benin Tourism, the 2027 event is expected to attract tourism leaders, hospitality professionals, travel advisers, business owners, content creators and other industry stakeholders from Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and beyond.

Beyond bringing people together, the gathering aims to create opportunities for business partnerships, encourage cross-border investment and help Black travel professionals reach new markets.

For Benin, hosting the summit offers an opportunity to showcase its tourism potential to an international audience while strengthening its connections with African diaspora communities.

Founded in the United States by Anita Moreau in 2019, the Black Travel Summit has developed into a platform for visibility, networking and economic opportunities within the Black travel industry.

After holding its first international edition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2025 and returning to the United States for its 2026 gathering in Milwaukee, the summit’s move to Cotonou signals a new chapter in its growth.

The Issues

Travel and tourism can create opportunities for entrepreneurs, local businesses and communities, but access to international networks and markets remains important for businesses seeking to grow.

For many Black-owned travel businesses, building relationships with partners in other countries can open doors to new customers, investment and collaborative ventures.

The Black Travel Summit seeks to address these opportunities by creating a space where professionals can exchange ideas, establish partnerships and discuss the future of the industry.

Benin’s selection as host also places a spotlight on the relationship between tourism, cultural heritage and the African diaspora. By bringing participants to the continent, the summit could encourage visitors to explore destinations, heritage sites and cultural experiences while creating commercial opportunities for local operators.

What’s Being Said

The partnership between Benin Tourism and the summit began taking shape during the 2025 gathering in Rio de Janeiro, where representatives of the tourism body met with the BTS team.

That meeting developed into a shared vision of bringing the event to Africa.

The opportunity comes amid the considerable spending power of Black American leisure travellers. Research cited from the Black Travel Alliance and MMGY Travel Intelligence estimates that Black American leisure travellers took 184.12 million trips in 2023, generating approximately $145 billion in spending.

The figures highlight the potential economic value of a travel market that connects destinations, businesses and communities across continents.

What’s Next

The 2027 summit is expected to bring together participants to explore business opportunities, strengthen professional relationships and develop partnerships across the global Black travel ecosystem.

Official dates, programme details and participation information are expected to be announced through the Black Travel Summit website and Benin Tourism website.

Bottom Line

Bringing the Black Travel Summit to Cotonou is more than a change of location. It creates an opportunity to connect Africa with its global diaspora through tourism, culture and entrepreneurship. If the planned partnerships translate into lasting business relationships, the 2027 gathering could leave benefits that extend well beyond the event itself.