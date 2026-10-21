Key Points

A pro-Tinubu group, Relax, Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN), has urged Nigerian students to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The group highlighted the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and other government programmes as reasons students should consider policy continuity.

RTIFN plans to extend its political sensitisation campaign to universities across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The group also urged students to participate in elections and scrutinise political information shared on social media.

Main Story

A pro-Tinubu group has called on Nigerian students to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, urging them to consider the administration’s education policies and other youth-focused initiatives when deciding their political future.

The group, Relax, Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN), made the appeal during a sensitisation programme at the University of Abuja, where it encouraged students to take a greater interest in governance and understand how government decisions could affect their education and career opportunities.

The organisation said its campaign would extend to universities across the country, with the aim of promoting awareness of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and other Federal Government programmes.

Speaking at the event, RTIFN’s National Director of Town Hall and Engagements, Dr Ibrahim Farida, said students represented an important constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Farida, who put Nigeria’s student population at about 46.7 million, including those studying abroad, urged young people to move beyond campus politics and engage with national issues.

“The aim of Relax, Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria is to tell them that politicking should not just end in the school system. They should aspire within the system to ensure that good governance is carried out,” she said.

She encouraged eligible students to take advantage of NELFUND, which provides loans to qualified students to help finance their higher education. Farida argued that continued support for the administration would help sustain the scheme and other policies.

“In 2027, the students, the 46.7 million, should come out and still vote because you want the NELFUND reforms to continue,” she said.

Farida added that the group, founded by a young Nigerian lawyer, was working with the City Boy Movement to reach students across the country.

Earlier, RTIFN Director-General Ahmed Bala said the Federal Government had introduced initiatives aimed at improving access to education, empowering young people and expanding employment opportunities.

He described the student loan scheme as an avenue for qualified Nigerians to pursue higher education despite financial difficulties. He also pointed to programmes focused on digital skills, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Bala urged students to make use of available opportunities, acquire relevant skills and prepare for the demands of a changing job market.

“Government programmes can only achieve their full impact when students are properly informed and take advantage of the opportunities available to them,” he said.

Nationwide Campaign Planned

The group’s National Director of Students and Youths Engagements and Mobilisation, Comrade Adakole Ochai, said the University of Abuja event marked the beginning of a planned nationwide campaign.

According to Ochai, the organisation intends to visit universities across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones to explain the administration’s policies and make the case for Tinubu’s re-election.

He also cautioned students against accepting everything they encounter on social media without examining its accuracy.

“We intend to tell students to make sure that they are not used as political tools and let them not believe everything they see on social media,” he said.

Acknowledging the economic difficulties facing Nigerians, Ochai urged students to remain patient, expressing confidence that conditions would improve.

The Issues

The campaign places education financing and youth empowerment at the centre of political engagement ahead of the 2027 elections. However, the effectiveness of these programmes, their accessibility and their impact on students’ financial circumstances are likely to remain important considerations for young voters.

What’s Next

RTIFN says it will expand its sensitisation efforts to universities nationwide. The campaign is expected to focus on NELFUND, government policies and student participation in the electoral process.

Bottom Line

With young Nigerians representing an important voting constituency, education and employment policies are likely to feature prominently in the run-up to 2027. RTIFN is making the case for continuity under Tinubu, while students will ultimately decide how the administration’s record shapes their choices at the ballot box.