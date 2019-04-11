Breaking: Senate Passes 2019 Education Bill

The Senate has passed the Education Bill 2019.

The bill was passed on Thursday after the Senate reverted to plenary and entertained reports on the bill’s progress.

Titled, ‘Education (National, Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 559),’ the bill was read for the third time on the Senate floor and passed.

Earlier, the Senate had dissolved into the Committee of the Whole for the clause-by-clause consideration of the report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on the Education (National, Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 559).

The report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on the Education (National, Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 559) was presented by Senator Barau Jibrin.

Senator Gilbert Nnaji also seconded the motion, urging the Senate to consider the report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on the Education (National, Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 559).

Senator Barau Jibrin then presented the report.

The Bill seeks to amend the Education (National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) Act CAP E3 LFN 2004 to provide regulatory bodies with effective tools for enforcing national minimum standards in the educational sector.

