BREAKING: Explosion At Nigeria’s Zungeru Hydroelectric Dam Injures Many Workers, Destroys Properties

Several persons have been injured and dam infrastructure have been impacted by an explosion that happened at the Zungeru Hydroelectric Dam in Niger State. An eyewitness reported that many workers were hurt in the early hours of Monday morning.

Bizwatch Nigeria was informed that a foreign engineer, who was taken to the Minna General Hospital after suffering serious burns to his head and hand, was thought to be Chinese.

The source further stated that plans are in place for him to be transferred to the IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna due to the severity of his injuries. The precise number of further wounded personnel is still unknown.

As of right moment, the explosion’s source is unknown. Additionally, there hasn’t been an official statement on the incident as of yet.

attempts to get in touch with the Niger State Police Public Relations, Wasiu Abiodun, to confirm the incident were unsuccessful. As of the time of filing this report, he had not responded to text messages or phone calls.