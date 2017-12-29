Bitcoin Exchange Coinbase Allows Trading in Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Exchange Coinbase Allows Trading in Bitcoin Cash

- December 29, 2017
San Francisco-based bitcoin exchange Coinbase said on it would allow customers to buy, sell, send and receive Bitcoin Cash, a clone of the original cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Cash was created on Aug. 1 when Hong Kong-based digital currency exchange Bitfinex said a minority of bitcoin miners would be “forking” to create a new version of bitcoin to make trading faster and easier.

Coinbase said all customers who held a bitcoin balance on Coinbase at the time of the fork will now see an equal balance of Bitcoin Cash available in their Coinbase account, Reuters reports.

 

 

